Tejas Cargo IPO Day 1: The initial Public offer opened for subscription on February 14, 2025 and will close on February 18, 2025. Check subscription status , GMP, key dates and all you need to know

Tejas Cargo IPO subscription status Tejas Cargo IPO was subscribed 0.15 times by 3.50 PM on 14 February 2025. The public offering had been subscribed to 0.3 times in the retail category, 0 times in the QIB category, and 0.03 times in the NII category as per chittorgarh.com data

Also Read | Hexaware Technologies IPO Day 3 Live Updates: Issue fully subscribed on last day

Tejas Cargo IPO Key dates The Tejas Cargo initial public offering (IPO) subscription period began on February 14, 2025, and will end on February 18, 2025. On Wednesday, February 19, 2025, the Tejas Cargo IPO allocation is anticipated to be finalized. The proposed listing date for the Tejas Cargo IPO is set for Monday, February 24, 2025, on the NSE SME.

Tejas Cargo IPO Size The Tejas Cargo IPO is a ₹105.84 crore book-built offering where fresh 63.00 lakh shares are being issued and offered.

Tejas Cargo IPO Subscription details The price range or price band for Tejas Cargo's IPO had been set at ₹160 to ₹168 per share. An application must have a minimum lot size of 800. Retail investors considering lot size and price band must make a minimum investment of ₹1,28,000. However, if investors bid at the cutoff price, the investment will be approximately ₹1,34,400, but will ensure taking care of oversubscription situation. HNI requires a minimum lot size investment of two lots (1,600 shares), or ₹2,68,800.

Also Read | Kalpataru Projects shares dip 13% to 52 week lows as Q3 Results miss estimates

Tejas Cargo IPO GMP or Grey Market premium Tejas Cargo IPO Grey market premium or GMP is NIL currently as per investorgain.com data. This means that shares of Tejas Cargo are not being offered any premium over the issue price in the grey market. This also means that the market participants are expecting listing of Tejas Cargo shares without any premium at the upper end of the issue price at ₹168.