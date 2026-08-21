Tempsens Instruments IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Tempsens Instruments IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd opened on 20 August 2026 and will remain open until 24 August 2026. The company has offered its shares at a price band of ₹285 to ₹300 apiece. The company aims to raise ₹650 crore from the Tempsens Instruments IPO. Out of these ₹650 crore, ₹555 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route, while the remaining ₹95 crore is raised through the issuance of fresh shares. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available on the grey market, and Tempsens Instruments' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is signalling a strong listing gain for investors.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹270 in the grey market today. This means, Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today is ₹270, which is 90% of the upper price band of the book-building issue. So, the Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP is signalling a 38% listing gain for lucky allottees applying for the Tempsens Instruments IPO.

Tempsens Instruments IPO subscription status By 11:21 AM on day 2, the public issue had been booked 10.33 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 10.65 times, and the NII segment had been filled 21.87 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 1.06 times.

Tempsens Instruments IPO review Anand Rathi has assigned an ‘aooly’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “Tempsens Instruments Limited, at an implied P/E of 35.4x and EV/EBITDA of 25.64x on FY26 earnings at the upper price band. Given its strong revenue growth, diversified product portfolio and expanding international presence, the company may command a valuation premium. The IPO valuation appears fully priced at the upper band, and we initiate a “Subscribe: Long Term” on the IPO.

Highlighting the fundamentals of the company, KC Securities said, “We believe Tempsens is well positioned to benefit from India’s industrial automation, localisation and manufacturing expansion, while its niche positioning and technical capabilities provide meaningful competitive advantages. Although working-capital intensity and premium valuation remain key monitorables, the company’s market leadership, high-entry-barrier business model, strong growth profile and healthy balance sheet make the overall investment proposition attractive for long-term investors.”

Assigning a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, KC Securities added, “At the upper price band of ₹300, the issue is valued at 37.3x FY26 P/E, which is at a premium but can be justified by its superior growth, niche positioning and leadership in the segment. Overall, we view Tempsens as an attractive growth-oriented industrial opportunity, with potential for long-term value creation. Hence, we recommend Investors to subscribe to the issue with Listing Gain as well as a long-term horizon.”

Adroit Financial Services, Ajcon Global Services, Arihant Capital Markets, BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, Geojit Investments, GEPL Capital, Marwadi Shares & Finance, Swastika Investmart, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Tempsens Instruments IPO.

Tempsens Instruments IPO details In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, it is mandatory for a public issue to list within the three days after the end of bidding. Hence, the most likely Tempsens Instruments IPO listing date is 28 August 2026, and the most likely Tempsens Instruments IPO allotment date is 25 August 2026.