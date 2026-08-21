Tempsens Instruments IPO Day 2 LIVE: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Apply or not?

Tempsens Instruments IPO Day 2 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd opened on 20 August 2026 and will remain open until 24 August 2026. The company has offered its shares at a price band of ₹285 to ₹300 apiece. The company aims to raise ₹650 crore from the Tempsens Instruments IPO. Out of these ₹650 crore, ₹555 crore is reserved for the Offer for Sale (OFS) route, while the remaining ₹95 crore is raised through the issuance of fresh shares. Meanwhile, the company's shares are available on the grey market, and Tempsens Instruments' IPO GMP (Grey Market Premium) is signalling a strong listing gain for investors.

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Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today According to market observers, the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹270 in the grey market today. This means, Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today is ₹270, which is 90% of the upper price band of the book-building issue. So, the Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP is signalling a 38% listing gain for lucky allottees applying for the Tempsens Instruments IPO.

Tempsens Instruments IPO subscription status By 11:21 AM on day 2, the public issue had been booked 10.33 times, the retail portion had been subscribed 10.65 times, and the NII segment had been filled 21.87 times. The QIB portion had been subscribed to 1.06 times.

Tempsens Instruments IPO review Anand Rathi has assigned an ‘aooly’ tag to the book-building issue, saying, “Tempsens Instruments Limited, at an implied P/E of 35.4x and EV/EBITDA of 25.64x on FY26 earnings at the upper price band. Given its strong revenue growth, diversified product portfolio and expanding international presence, the company may command a valuation premium. The IPO valuation appears fully priced at the upper band, and we initiate a “Subscribe: Long Term” on the IPO.

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Highlighting the fundamentals of the company, KC Securities said, “We believe Tempsens is well positioned to benefit from India’s industrial automation, localisation and manufacturing expansion, while its niche positioning and technical capabilities provide meaningful competitive advantages. Although working-capital intensity and premium valuation remain key monitorables, the company’s market leadership, high-entry-barrier business model, strong growth profile and healthy balance sheet make the overall investment proposition attractive for long-term investors.”

Assigning a ‘subscribe’ tag to the public issue, KC Securities added, “At the upper price band of ₹300, the issue is valued at 37.3x FY26 P/E, which is at a premium but can be justified by its superior growth, niche positioning and leadership in the segment. Overall, we view Tempsens as an attractive growth-oriented industrial opportunity, with potential for long-term value creation. Hence, we recommend Investors to subscribe to the issue with Listing Gain as well as a long-term horizon.”

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Adroit Financial Services, Ajcon Global Services, Arihant Capital Markets, BP Equities, Canara Bank Securities, Geojit Investments, GEPL Capital, Marwadi Shares & Finance, Swastika Investmart, and Ventura Securities have also assigned a ‘subscribe’ tag to the Tempsens Instruments IPO.

Tempsens Instruments IPO details In the wake of the ‘T+3’ listing rule, it is mandatory for a public issue to list within the three days after the end of bidding. Hence, the most likely Tempsens Instruments IPO listing date is 28 August 2026, and the most likely Tempsens Instruments IPO allotment date is 25 August 2026.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).