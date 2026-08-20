Tempsens Instruments IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints 73% listing pop. Should you apply or not?

The Tempsens Instruments IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Thursday, 20 August, and will close on Monday, 24 August. The Tempsens Instruments IPO price band has been fixed at ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share, with a face value of ₹4 per share.

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +220. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tempsens Instruments share price was indicated at ₹520 apiece, which is 73.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹300.

According to grey market movements from the past six sessions, the IPO's GMP is rising today, suggesting strong listing anticipation. During this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between ₹65.00 and ₹220.

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Tempsens Instruments IPO review Overall, the brokerages have a positive but valuation-conscious view of the Tempsens Instruments IPO. They see the company’s niche market position, high barriers to entry, technical capabilities, healthy margins, and exposure to India’s industrial automation and manufacturing growth as key strengths. However, premium valuation, working-capital intensity, customer and sector concentration, and manufacturing concentration in Udaipur remain important risks.

Despite these concerns, both brokerages believe the company’s growth prospects and competitive positioning support the investment case, with Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities recommending subscription for both listing gains and the long term, while Swastika Investmart also sees merit for long-term investors who are comfortable with the premium valuation.

Swastika Investmart said Tempsens Instruments is a category leader in a niche, high-entry-barrier segment, supported by healthy financial growth, strong margins and a diversified revenue mix across projects and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities.

The brokerage noted that key risks include sector cyclicality, concentration of manufacturing operations in Udaipur and rising working-capital intensity. While the company’s fundamentals remain sound, its valuation is not inexpensive, particularly for an industrial niche player without direct listed peers. Swastika Investmart said investors should also consider customer and sector concentration risks.

Overall, the brokerage views Tempsens as suitable for long-term investors seeking exposure to India’s industrial indigenisation theme, as well as investors looking for potential listing gains, while keeping the premium valuation in mind.

Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities said Tempsens is well-positioned to benefit from industrial automation, localisation and the expansion of India's manufacturing sector. Its niche positioning and technical capabilities provide meaningful competitive advantages, while its market leadership, high barriers to entry, strong growth profile, and healthy balance sheet strengthen the investment case.

At the upper price band of ₹300 per share, the IPO is valued at 37.3x FY26 P/E, which represents a premium but could be justified by the company’s growth prospects, niche positioning and market leadership.

The brokerage recommends investors subscribe to the issue with a view to both listing gains and long-term investment.

Tempsens Instruments IPO details The Tempsens Instruments IPO aims to raise ₹95 crore through a fresh issue of shares. The IPO will also include an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including promoters.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to allocate ₹18.1 crore towards capital expenditure for its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions businesses. Another ₹55 crore will be used to repay certain borrowings, against the total consolidated outstanding debt of ₹108.3 crore as of July 2026. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the merchant bankers for the Tempsens Instruments IPO, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Tentatively, the Tempsens Instruments IPO basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, 25 August. The company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 27 August, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The Tempsens Instruments share price is likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, 28 August.

Tempsens Instruments IPO subscription status Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Thursday's deals.