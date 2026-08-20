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Tempsens Instruments IPO Day 1 LIVE: Issue opens today. GMP hints 73% listing pop. Should you apply or not?

The Tempsens Instruments IPO opens on August 20 and closes on August 24, priced between 285-300 per share. With a grey market premium of +220, experts forecast a listing price of 520, indicating strong anticipation despite some risks related to valuation and market concentration.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published20 Aug 2026, 08:26 AM IST
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Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +220.
Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +220.(Company Website)
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The Tempsens Instruments IPO is scheduled to open for subscription on Thursday, 20 August, and will close on Monday, 24 August. The Tempsens Instruments IPO price band has been fixed at 285 to 300 per equity share, with a face value of 4 per share.

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Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +220. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tempsens Instruments share price was indicated at 520 apiece, which is 73.33% higher than the IPO price of 300.

According to grey market movements from the past six sessions, the IPO's GMP is rising today, suggesting strong listing anticipation. During this timeframe, experts noted that the GMP fluctuated between 65.00 and 220.

Also Read | Tempsens Instruments IPO opens tomorrow: 10 key things to know

Tempsens Instruments IPO review

Overall, the brokerages have a positive but valuation-conscious view of the Tempsens Instruments IPO. They see the company’s niche market position, high barriers to entry, technical capabilities, healthy margins, and exposure to India’s industrial automation and manufacturing growth as key strengths. However, premium valuation, working-capital intensity, customer and sector concentration, and manufacturing concentration in Udaipur remain important risks.

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Despite these concerns, both brokerages believe the company’s growth prospects and competitive positioning support the investment case, with Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities recommending subscription for both listing gains and the long term, while Swastika Investmart also sees merit for long-term investors who are comfortable with the premium valuation.

Swastika Investmart said Tempsens Instruments is a category leader in a niche, high-entry-barrier segment, supported by healthy financial growth, strong margins and a diversified revenue mix across projects and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) activities.

The brokerage noted that key risks include sector cyclicality, concentration of manufacturing operations in Udaipur and rising working-capital intensity. While the company’s fundamentals remain sound, its valuation is not inexpensive, particularly for an industrial niche player without direct listed peers. Swastika Investmart said investors should also consider customer and sector concentration risks.

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Overall, the brokerage views Tempsens as suitable for long-term investors seeking exposure to India’s industrial indigenisation theme, as well as investors looking for potential listing gains, while keeping the premium valuation in mind.

Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities said Tempsens is well-positioned to benefit from industrial automation, localisation and the expansion of India's manufacturing sector. Its niche positioning and technical capabilities provide meaningful competitive advantages, while its market leadership, high barriers to entry, strong growth profile, and healthy balance sheet strengthen the investment case.

At the upper price band of 300 per share, the IPO is valued at 37.3x FY26 P/E, which represents a premium but could be justified by the company’s growth prospects, niche positioning and market leadership.

The brokerage recommends investors subscribe to the issue with a view to both listing gains and long-term investment.

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Also Read | Tempsens Instruments IPO: Price band set at ₹285-300 per share; details here

Tempsens Instruments IPO details

The Tempsens Instruments IPO aims to raise 95 crore through a fresh issue of shares. The IPO will also include an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including promoters.

Of the fresh issue proceeds, the company plans to allocate 18.1 crore towards capital expenditure for its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions businesses. Another 55 crore will be used to repay certain borrowings, against the total consolidated outstanding debt of 108.3 crore as of July 2026. The remaining proceeds will be utilised for general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial are the merchant bankers for the Tempsens Instruments IPO, while Kfin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.

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The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.

Tentatively, the Tempsens Instruments IPO basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, 25 August. The company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 27 August, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The Tempsens Instruments share price is likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, 28 August.

Tempsens Instruments IPO subscription status

Subscription for the public issue will open at 10:00 IST during Thursday's deals.

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Also Read | Gaja Capital IPO Day 1: GMP hints 19% listing pop. Apply or skip?

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Dhanya Nagasundaram

Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More

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