Tempsens Instruments IPO listing date today. GMP, experts hint at up to 110% listing pop

Tempsens Instruments IPO listing date has been scheduled for today (Friday, 28 August) on the bourses at 10:00 IST. Tempsens Instruments IPO allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 25 August. According to details on the BSE website, Tempsens Instruments share price will list in a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE during Friday's trades. Tempsens Instruments share price today will be available for trade from 10:00 IST.

Members of the Exchange are notified that starting from Friday, 28 August 2026, the equity shares of Tempsens Instruments (India) Ltd will be listed and allowed for trading on the Exchange under the 'B' Group of Securities, as stated in the BSE notice.

Also Read | Tempsens Instruments IPO: Listing share price prediction

Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +330. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tempsens Instruments share price was indicated at ₹630 apiece, which is 110% higher than the IPO price of ₹300.

According to grey market trends over the past 13 sessions, the IPO's GMP is trending upward today, suggesting a positive outlook for its listing. During this period, the GMP fluctuated between ₹65 and ₹330, according to experts.

Tempsens Instruments IPO listing prediction

Tempsens Instruments IPO: Experts positive on long-term prospects Mahesh M. Ojha, Vice President – Research & Business Development at Kantilal Chhaganlal Securities Pvt. Ltd., said Tempsens Instruments holds a strong position in India's niche temperature-sensing and specialised cable industry, supported by high entry barriers, customised product capabilities and established customer relationships.

According to Ojha, the company commands an estimated 10.5% market share in the overall temperature sensor segment and is the only Indian manufacturer of non-contact temperature sensors, where it holds an estimated 21.3% market share.

Tempsens has also delivered consistent financial growth, with revenue, EBITDA and PAT recording CAGRs of 27.2%, 35.2% and 28.2%, respectively, between FY24 and FY26. Its low leverage, with a debt-to-equity ratio of around 0.2 times, diversified Projects and MRO revenue mix, and growing export opportunity provide a healthy base for future growth, he said.

Ojha believes the company is well-placed to benefit from India's expanding industrial automation, localisation, and manufacturing ecosystem. While working-capital intensity and premium valuation remain key factors to monitor, he said Tempsens' market leadership, technical capabilities, high-entry-barrier business model and healthy balance sheet make it an attractive long-term opportunity.

At the upper end of the price band at ₹300, the issue is valued at around 37.3 times FY26 earnings. While the valuation is at a premium, Ojha believes it is supported by the company's growth profile, niche positioning and leadership in the segment. He added that investors who received an allotment and have a medium- to long-term investment horizon may consider holding the shares.

Strong business, but valuation remains a key consideration Tushar Badjate, Director at Badjate Stock & Shares Pvt. Ltd., said the strong buzz around Tempsens Instruments has been driven by its grey market premium, which has recently hovered around ₹300 against the IPO price of ₹300. However, he believes the more significant story lies in the company's underlying business.

Tempsens is more than a conventional temperature-sensor manufacturer, with its products used in critical industrial applications across sectors such as steel, power, aerospace, electric vehicles and semiconductors. Its customised solutions, certifications, and long customer qualification cycles create meaningful barriers to entry, according to Badjate.

The company reported FY26 revenue of ₹445 crore and PAT of ₹71 crore, while maintaining an EBITDA margin of over 25%.

Badjate remains positive on the business and its growth prospects but is relatively cautious on valuation. At the upper end of the price band, he noted that the IPO is valued at around 35 times FY26 earnings.

“The business clearly deserves a premium,” he said, while indicating that investors should remain mindful of the valuation following the strong listing expectations.