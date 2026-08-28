Tempsens Instruments IPO listing: Shares list at a solid premium of 110% on BSE

Tempsens Instruments IPO listing: Tempsens Instruments' share price debuted at 631.20 on the BSE, a 110.40% premium over the issue price of 300, while on the NSE, the stock debuted at 634.00, a 111.3% premium over the issue price.

Nishant Kumar
Updated28 Aug 2026, 10:25 AM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Tempsens Instruments IPO listing: Shares of Tempsens Instruments listed at a solid premium of 110% on the BSE on Friday.
Tempsens Instruments IPO listing: Shares of Tempsens Instruments listed at a solid premium of 110% on the BSE on Friday. (Agencies)

Tempsens Instruments IPO listing: Shares of Tempsens Instruments (India) made a stellar debut on the Indian bourses on Friday, 28 August. Tempsens Instruments' share price debuted at 631.20 on the BSE, a premium of 110.40% over the issue price of 300, while on the NSE, the stock debuted at 634.00, a premium of 111.3% over the issue price.

Tempsens Instruments shares, however, pared some gains due to profit booking and traded at 620.35 on the BSE, up nearly 107% from the issue price and at 611.25 on the NSE, up 104% from the issue price.

The stock's listing was in line with what the grey market was expecting. Tempsens Instruments' IPO grey market premium (GMP) on Friday morning was 330, signalling the stock could list at 630 apiece,110% higher than the IPO price of 300.

Tempsens Instruments is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer that designs and manufactures customised temperature-sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions, and specialised cables.

Also Read | Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking suggests strategies for three shares

The company's revenue from operations in FY24 was 274.81 crore, increasing to 378.53 crore in FY25, and to 444.88 crore in FY26.

Profit, attributable to owners of the parent, was 41 crore in FY24, 60.57 crore in FY25, and 67.35 crore in FY26.

Tempsens Instruments IPO details

Tempsens Instruments IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 31,66,666 shares to raise 95 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18,500,000 shares for 555 crore.

Also Read | Annu Projects IPO GMP signals modest listing gains; should you apply?

Priced at 300 per share, the issue opened for subscription on Thursday, 20 August, and concluded on Monday, 24 August, with an overall subscription of 184 times. Share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 25 August.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure towards its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions. Some of the net proceeds will be used to pay certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. The views and recommendations expressed are those of individual analysts or broking firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult with certified experts before making any investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly and circumstances may vary.

IPO ListingNew ListingIPOIPOs
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

HomeMarketsIPOTempsens Instruments IPO listing: Shares list at a solid premium of 110% on BSE
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.