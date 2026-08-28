Tempsens Instruments IPO listing: Shares list at a solid premium of 110% on BSE

Tempsens Instruments IPO listing: Shares of Tempsens Instruments (India) made a stellar debut on the Indian bourses on Friday, 28 August. Tempsens Instruments' share price debuted at ₹631.20 on the BSE, a premium of 110.40% over the issue price of ₹300, while on the NSE, the stock debuted at ₹634.00, a premium of 111.3% over the issue price.

Tempsens Instruments shares, however, pared some gains due to profit booking and traded at ₹620.35 on the BSE, up nearly 107% from the issue price and at ₹611.25 on the NSE, up 104% from the issue price.

The stock's listing was in line with what the grey market was expecting. Tempsens Instruments' IPO grey market premium (GMP) on Friday morning was ₹330, signalling the stock could list at ₹630 apiece,110% higher than the IPO price of ₹300.

Tempsens Instruments is a thermal engineering and specialised cable manufacturer that designs and manufactures customised temperature-sensing solutions, electrical heating solutions, and specialised cables.

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The company's revenue from operations in FY24 was ₹274.81 crore, increasing to ₹378.53 crore in FY25, and to ₹444.88 crore in FY26.

Profit, attributable to owners of the parent, was ₹41 crore in FY24, ₹60.57 crore in FY25, and ₹67.35 crore in FY26.

Tempsens Instruments IPO details Tempsens Instruments IPO was a combination of a fresh issue of 31,66,666 shares to raise ₹95 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 18,500,000 shares for ₹555 crore.

Priced at ₹300 per share, the issue opened for subscription on Thursday, 20 August, and concluded on Monday, 24 August, with an overall subscription of 184 times. Share allotment was finalised on Tuesday, 25 August.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the fresh issue to fund capital expenditure towards its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions. Some of the net proceeds will be used to pay certain outstanding borrowings and for general corporate purposes.

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