Tempsens Instruments IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

The Tempsens Instruments IPO, which is worth ₹650 crore, is set to open for subscription on Thursday, 20 August, and close on Monday, 24 August. The Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, is +175, indicating strong investor interest ahead of the issue.

Tempsens Instruments claims to be India's largest manufacturer of contact and non-contact temperature sensors by revenue, with an estimated 10.5% market share in the temperature sensor segment. According to the F&S Report, the company is also the only Indian manufacturer of non-contact temperature sensors, with around 21.3% market share in FY26.

The thermal engineering and cable solutions company operates 15 manufacturing units globally, including 10 in Udaipur and five overseas. The company has stated that it has no directly comparable listed peer in India or overseas.

Promoters hold an 80.51% stake, while public shareholders own the remaining 19.49%, including WhiteOak Capital, which holds a 2.5% stake. On the financial front, Tempsens Instruments reported a 13.6% YoY increase in profit to ₹71.1 crore in FY26, from ₹62.6 crore in FY25, while revenue from operations rose 17.5% to ₹444.9 crore, compared with ₹378.5 crore a year earlier.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Tempsens Instruments IPO Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today: Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +175. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tempsens Instruments share price was indicated at ₹475 apiece, which is 58.33% higher than the IPO price of ₹300.

According to grey market trends over the past five sessions, the IPO's GMP is rising, suggesting optimism for a robust listing. During this timeframe, the GMP fluctuated between ₹65.00 and ₹175, as stated by experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Tempsens Instruments IPO date: The IPO opens for subscription on Thursday, 20 August, and closes on Monday, 24 August.

Tempsens Instruments IPO price band: The IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share of face value of ₹4.

Tempsens Instruments IPO lot size: The IPO lot size is 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Tempsens Instruments IPO is scheduled to take place today (Wednesday, 19 August).

Tempsens Instruments IPO details: The IPO aims to raise ₹95 crore through a fresh issue of shares. The IPO will also comprise an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including the promoters.

Tempsens Instruments IPO objective: The company plans to utilise ₹18.1 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds towards capital expenditure for its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions businesses. A further ₹55 crore will be used to repay certain borrowings, against a total consolidated outstanding debt of ₹108.3 crore as of July 2026. The remaining proceeds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

Tempsens Instruments IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, the Tempsens Instruments IPO basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, 25 August. The company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 27 August, while shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The Tempsens Instruments share price is likely to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Friday, 28 August.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Tempsens Instruments IPO: ICICI Securities and JM Financial have been appointed as merchant bankers for the Tempsens Instruments IPO. Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue.

Tempsens Instruments IPO reservation: The IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for Non Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for Retail Investors.