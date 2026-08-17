Tempsens Instruments IPO: Price band set at ₹285-300 per share; check key dates, issue details

Tempsens Instruments IPO price band: The Tempsens Instruments Limited IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹285 to ₹300 per equity share of the face value of ₹4. The Tempsens Instruments IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Thursday, 20 August and will close on Monday, 24 August. The allocation to anchor investors for the Tempsens Instruments IPO is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 19 August.

The Tempsens Instruments IPO lot size is 50 equity shares and in multiples of 50 equity shares thereafter.

Tempsens Instruments IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Tempsens Instruments IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Tuesday, 25 August and the company will initiate refunds on Thursday, 27 August, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Tempsens Instruments share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Friday, 28 August.

Tempsens Instruments IPO details Tempsens Instruments IPO aims to raise ₹95 crore through a fresh issue. The IPO will also include an offer for sale (OFS) of 1.85 crore equity shares by existing shareholders, including promoters.

The company plans to utilise ₹18.1 crore of the net fresh issue proceeds towards capital expenditure for its electrical heating solutions and specialised cable solutions businesses. Another ₹55 crore will be used to repay certain borrowings, against total consolidated outstanding debt of ₹108.3 crore as of July 2026. The remaining funds will be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

ICICI Securities and JM Financial have been appointed as merchant bankers for the Tempsens Instruments IPO.

Company Details Tempsens Instruments claims to be India's largest manufacturer of contact and non-contact temperature sensors by revenue, with an estimated 10.5% market share in the temperature sensor segment. According to the F&S Report, it is also the only Indian manufacturer of non-contact temperature sensors, with around 21.3% market share in FY26.

The thermal engineering and cable solutions company has 15 manufacturing units globally, including 10 in Udaipur and five overseas. It has no directly comparable listed peer in India or overseas, according to the company.

Promoters hold an 80.51% stake, while public shareholders own the remaining 19.49%, including WhiteOak Capital, which holds a 2.5% stake.

For FY26, Tempsens Instruments reported a 13.6% YoY increase in profit to ₹71.1 crore, compared with ₹62.6 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations rose 17.5% to ₹444.9 crore, from ₹378.5 crore a year earlier.