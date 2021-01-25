Tencent-backed startup seeks $5.4 billion in biggest tech IPO since Uber

Kuaishou had about 262 million average daily active users as of September, according to its prospectus. That’s still less than half the 600 million on Douyin, the Chinese version of TikTok. That said, Kuaishou’s revenues climbed 49% to 40.7 billion yuan ($6.3 billion) in the first nine months of last year, after it ratcheted up monetization efforts through advertising and e-commerce. While it offers free access to its main platform, the startup takes a cut of the tips users give to their favorite live-streamers who perform viral challenges, lip-synch to the latest pop songs and play video games.