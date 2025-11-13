Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Day 2: Issue fully subscribed; Check GMP, review, and other key details

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO, which opened for subscription on November 12, was subscribed to over 42% on the first day of bidding. The mainboard issue will close for subscription on November 14.

Tenneco Clean Air India focuses on producing and delivering advanced, precision-engineered clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions tailored for Indian original equipment manufacturers and international markets.

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO subscription status The Tenneco Clean Air India IPO has received 100% subscription on the second day of bidding, as of 12:00 pm.

The retail category was subscribed over 0.77 times; meanwhile, NIIs and QIB received 2.87 times and 0.01 times subscription.

The IPO has so far received 6,77,27,390 share applications against the offered 6,66,66,666 shares on November 13.

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO Review According to ICICI Direct, Tenneco’s strong position in clean-air and ride performance systems, combined with its long-standing partnerships with OEMs, positions the company well to capitalise on emerging trends in India’s automotive industry. These structural strengths are expected to drive sustainable growth in the coming years.

“We recommend Subscribe rating on Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, given its robust business fundamentals, healthy 30%+ return ratios profile and reasonable valuations, i.e. ~29x PE & ~19x EV/EBITDA on FY25 basis,” said the brokerage.

Meanwhile, brokerage firm SBICAP Securities believes that the company effectively leverages its parent’s portfolio of 5,000 patents and 7,500 trademarks to design and develop products specifically for Indian OEMs. It is well-positioned to benefit from the rising premiumisation trend in the Indian automotive market.

“At the upper price band of ₹397, the issue is valued at FY25 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple of 29.0x and 19.3x, respectively. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue,” said the brokerage.

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) for Tenneco Clean Air’s IPO stands at ₹85 today. Based on the upper end of the IPO price band and the current GMP, the estimated listing price is around ₹482 per share — a 21.41% premium over the IPO price of ₹482.

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO details

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO

The Tenneco Clean Air IPO consists entirely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) by the promoter, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, with no fresh equity issuance. According to the draft papers filed in June, the company has raised the issue size from the earlier planned ₹3,000 crore to ₹3,600 crore.

The IPO price band is fixed at ₹378– ₹397 per share, and the objective is to benefit from the advantages of public listing, as outlined in the documents.

JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) are the lead managers for the issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd is acting as the registrar.