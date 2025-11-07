Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: Price band set at ₹378-397 per share; check key dates, issue details

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹378 to ₹397 per equity share of the face value of ₹10. The Tenneco Clean Air India IPO date of subscription is scheduled for Wednesday, November 12 and will close on Friday, November 14. The allocation to anchor investors for the Tenneco Clean Air India IPO is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 11. The Tenneco Clean Air India IPO lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.

Tentatively, Tenneco Clean Air India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, November 17 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, November 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Tenneco Clean Air India share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 19.

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO details Tenneco Clean Air India IPO consists entirely of an offer-for-sale by the promoter, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings, with no component for fresh issuance, according to the Red Herring Prospectus submitted to the Registrar of Companies on November 5.

The company has raised its IPO size to ₹3,600 crore, an increase from the previously planned ₹3,000 crore as stated in the DRHP filed in June 2025.

Tenneco Clean Air India will not benefit from any proceeds of the IPO, as all funds will be allocated to its promoter.

The merchant bankers managing the Tenneco Clean Air India IPO include JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India). MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd serves as the registrar for the issue.

Company details Tenneco Clean Air India is a division of the Tenneco Group, an automotive component supplier based in the United States. It produces and delivers essential, highly specialized, and technology-driven clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions designed for Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as export markets.

With 12 production facilities, Tenneco Clean Air provides clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions for both automotive and industrial sectors, and it markets aftermarket products through its affiliate, Motocare India, claiming to be the leading supplier of clean air solutions to commercial truck OEMs and shock absorbers and struts for passenger vehicle OEMs in India.

This auto parts manufacturer located in Gurugram catered to 119 clients in fiscal year 2025, including prominent companies such as Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Auto, Cummins India, Daimler India Commercial Vehicle, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, Hyundai Motor India, John Deere India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Royal Enfield, Tata Motors, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor.

Financially, Tenneco Clean Air recorded a profit of ₹167.8 crore for the quarter that ended in June 2025, reflecting a 12% increase from ₹150 crore during the same timeframe in the previous fiscal year. During the same period, revenue rose by 1.2% to ₹1,285.6 crore, up from ₹1,270.8 crore.

In fiscal year 2025, the profit surged by 32.5% to ₹552 crore, compared to ₹416.7 crore in the prior year, despite lower revenue, bolstered by strong operational metrics with a decline in raw material costs and other expenses. Revenue for that year decreased by 10.6% to ₹4,890.4 crore, down from ₹5,467.6 crore.