Tenneco Clean Air India IPO raises ₹1,079 crore from anchor investors ahead of public issue — Check details

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO: US-based automotive component supplier's Indian arm, Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, completed its anchor investor round on Tuesday, 11 November 2025. The company raised ₹1,079 crore from anchor investors ahead of the initial public offering.

Tenneco Clean Air India allocated a total of 2,72,04,030 or more than 2.72 crore equity shares with a face value of ₹10 apiece, at an allocation price of ₹397 per share, according to the official filing.

The anchor filing also showed that the company allocated a total of 1,47,31,440 or over 1.47 crore equity shares to 17 domestic mutual funds through a total of 41 schemes.

SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, Nomura Funds Ireland, BlackRock Global Funds, Goldman Sachs Funds, Axis Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund, and Canara Robeco Mutual Fund were among the marquee investors who invested in the public issue's anchor book round.

Nomura Funds Ireland at 6.12%, Aranda Investments at 5%, BlackRock Global 5%, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority at 5%, Goldman Sachs Funds at 5%, SBI Automotive Opportunities Fund at 3.24%, HDFC Children's Fund at 2.87%, ICICI Prudential MNC Fund at 2.78%, were among the top allocations in the Tenneco Clean Air India IPO.

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO latest GMP As of Tuesday, 11 November 2025, the grey market premium (GMP) of Tenneco Clean Air India IPO stood at ₹55 per share. With the upper price band at ₹397, the company's shares are expected to be listed at ₹452 apiece, marking a premium of 14%, according to IPO India data.

Grey market premium (GMP) is an investor's willingness to invest their money into a particular primary issue on the Indian stock market.

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO details here Tenneco Clean Air India is offering a book-built issue comprising an entire offer for sale (OFS) component where the company aims to raise ₹3,600 crore from the Indian stock market.

The proceeds raised from the IPO will go to the promoter selling stakeholder, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings, and as there is no fresh issue, the company will not receive any funds from the IPO round.

The company has fixed the price of the public issue in the range of ₹378 to ₹397 per share with a lot size of 37 shares per lot. The company's IPO will be open for public bidding on Wednesday, 12 November 2025, and is scheduled to close on Friday, 14 November 2025.

JM Financial Ltd, Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt Ltd, Axis Capital Ltd and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd are the book-running lead manager of the public issue, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd is the registrar of the offer.

