Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment date in focus. GMP, steps to check share allotment status online

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc., received strong demand from investors. As the bidding period has ended, investors now focus on Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment date, which is likely to be soon.

The public issue was open for subscription from November 12 to November 14. As November 15 and 16 fall on a weekend, Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment date is likely November 17. However, Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status can be finalised anytime. The IPO listing date is November 19, and Tenneco Clean Air India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

The company is expected to fix Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on November 18.

Investors can check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Tenneco Clean Air IPO registrar.

In order to do Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status online check, investors must follow a few simple steps mentioned below. Here are the steps to check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status online.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Status Check BSE Step 1] Visit BSE website on this link - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2] Select ‘Equity’ in the Issue Type

Step 3] Choose ‘Tenneco Clean Air India Limited’ in the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter either Application No. or PAN

Step 5] Verify by ticking on ‘I am not robot’ and click on ‘Search’

Your Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Status Check NSE Step 1] Visit NSE allotment status page on its website here - https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Step 2] Select ‘Equity and SME IPO bids’

Step 3] Choose ‘Tenneco Clean Air India Limited’ from the Issue Name dropdown menu

Step 4] Enter your PAN and Application Number

Step 5] Click on Submit.

Your Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Status Check MUFG Intime Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link - https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2] Choose ‘Tenneco Clean Air India Limited’ in the Select Company dropdown menu

Step 3] Select among PAN, App. No., DP ID or Account No.

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP Today Tenneco Clean Air shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). According to market experts, Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today has jumped to ₹106 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Tenneco Clean Air shares are trading higher by ₹106 apiece than their issue price.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP Today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹503 apiece, which is at a premium of nearly 27% to the issue price of ₹397 per share.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The public issue commenced on November 12 and concluded on November 14. Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment date is likely November 17, and the IPO listing date is November 19. Tenneco Clean Air India shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

The company raised ₹3,600 crore from the book-building issue which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.07 crore equity shares, sold at an IPO price band of ₹378 to ₹397 per share.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO was subscribed 58.83 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 5.11 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 40.74 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 166.42 times subscription.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Tenneco Clean Air IPO registrar.