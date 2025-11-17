Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment LIVE: GMP spikes; steps to check share allotment status online

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised today after the company’s initial public offering (IPO) ended last week. Tenneco Clean Air IPO was open for subscription from November 12 to November 14, and received strong demand from investors.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment date is likely today, November 17. The IPO listing date is November 19, and Tenneco Clean Air India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc., is expected to fix the share allotment status soon. Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, it will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on November 18.

Investors can check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status online through the websites of BSE and NSE, along with the official portal of the IPO registrar. MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Tenneco Clean Air IPO registrar.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP Today

Tenneco Clean Air shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today has jumped to ₹125 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Tenneco Clean Air shares are trading higher by ₹125 apiece than their issue price.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹522 apiece, which is at a premium of 31.5% to the issue price of ₹397 per share.

Stay tuned to our Tenneco Clean Air IPO Allotment Live Blog for the latest updates.