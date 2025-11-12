Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 1 LIVE: GMP, subscription status, price band, other key details as issue opens

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 1 LIVE: The initial public offering (IPO) of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc., opened for public subscription on November 12. Tenneco Clean Air IPO will close on November 14, and the IPO allotment date is November 17, while the IPO listing date is November 19. Tenneco Clean Air India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO price band is set at ₹378 to ₹397 per share. The company aims to raise ₹3,600 crore from the book-building issue which is entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.07 crore equity shares.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO lot size for an application is 37, and the minimum investment amount required by a retail investor is ₹14,689. JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is Tenneco Clean Air IPO registrar.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP Today

Tenneco Clean Air shares are commanding a strong grey market premium (GMP). Market experts said that Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today is ₹61 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Tenneco Clean Air shares are trading at a premium of 15.4% at ₹458 apiece, than their issue price of ₹397 per share.

