Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 2.93x so far. GMP hints 20% listing pop. Should you subscribe or not?

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of the US-based Tenneco Group, opened for public subscription on November 12 and will conclude on November 14. Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today is ₹78.
On the second bidding day, Tenneco Clean Air IPO subscription status was 2.93 times, as per BSE data. Tenneco Clean Air IPO price band has been set at ₹378-397 per share.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO comprises solely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) from the promoter, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, without any new equity being issued.
Given that the offering is completely an OFS, the company will not collect any funds from the IPO; rather, all the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.
Tenneco Clean Air India produces and delivers essential, intricately designed, and technology-driven solutions for clean air, powertrains, and suspensions, specifically aimed at Indian original equipment manufacturers and international export markets.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: SBICAP Securities noted that the firm skillfully utilises the parent company’s 5,000 patents and 7,500 trademarks to create and develop products tailored for Indian OEMs and is poised to capitalise on the growing trend of premiumisation in the Indian automotive sector.
“At upper price band of ₹397, the issue is valued at FY25 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple of 29.0x and 19.3x respectively. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue,” said the brokerage.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: As per ICICI Direct, supported by its robust leadership in clean-air and ride performance systems, along with enduring relationships with OEMs, Tenneco is well-equipped to take advantage of the current trends in India's automotive sector, with structural advantages promoting sustainable growth in the years ahead.
“We recommend Subscribe rating on Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, given its robust business fundamentals, healthy 30%+ return ratios profile and reasonable valuations i.e. ~29x PE & ~19x EV/EBITDA on FY25 basis,” said the brokerage.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO subscription status was 2.93 times on day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 1.44 times, and NII portion has been booked 7.18 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 2.34 times bids.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: The promoters of Tenneco Clean Air include Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Tenneco (Mauritius) Ltd, Federal-Mogul Investments BV, Federal-Mogul Pty LTD, and Tenneco LLC.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO raised ₹1,080 crore from anchor investors, just a day prior to the launch of its public offering. The anchor book attracted participation from 58 organizations, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Nomura Funds Ireland, Fidelity, BlackRock, Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Goldman Sachs, as per a circular posted on the BSE's website.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: The company has stated that 50% of the issue size is allocated for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today is ₹78. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tenneco Clean Air India share price was indicated at ₹475 apiece, which is 19.65% higher than the IPO price of ₹397.
Based on the activities in the grey market over the past 12 sessions, today's IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP is ₹101, as per the experts.
'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.
