Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 2.93x so far. GMP hints 20% listing pop. Should you subscribe or not?

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of the US-based Tenneco Group, opened for public subscription on November 12 and will conclude on November 14. Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today is ₹78.

On the second bidding day, Tenneco Clean Air IPO subscription status was 2.93 times, as per BSE data. Tenneco Clean Air IPO price band has been set at ₹378-397 per share.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO comprises solely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) from the promoter, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, without any new equity being issued.

Given that the offering is completely an OFS, the company will not collect any funds from the IPO; rather, all the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.

Tenneco Clean Air India produces and delivers essential, intricately designed, and technology-driven solutions for clean air, powertrains, and suspensions, specifically aimed at Indian original equipment manufacturers and international export markets.

