Mint Market
Subscribe

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 2.93x so far. GMP hints 20% listing pop. Should you subscribe or not?

  • Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO is available for subscription from November 12 to 14, priced between 378-397 per share. The company aims to raise 3,600 crore through an offer for sale, with no new equity being issued. Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today is 78.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Updated14 Nov 2025, 09:48:59 AM IST
Advertisement
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO is available for subscription from November 12 to 14, priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>378-397 per share.
Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO is available for subscription from November 12 to 14, priced between ₹378-397 per share.(Company Website)

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: The initial public offering of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, part of the US-based Tenneco Group, opened for public subscription on November 12 and will conclude on November 14. Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today is 78.

On the second bidding day, Tenneco Clean Air IPO subscription status was 2.93 times, as per BSE data. Tenneco Clean Air IPO price band has been set at 378-397 per share.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO comprises solely of an Offer for Sale (OFS) from the promoter, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, without any new equity being issued.

Given that the offering is completely an OFS, the company will not collect any funds from the IPO; rather, all the proceeds will go to the selling shareholder.

Tenneco Clean Air India produces and delivers essential, intricately designed, and technology-driven solutions for clean air, powertrains, and suspensions, specifically aimed at Indian original equipment manufacturers and international export markets.

(Stay tuned for more updates)

Advertisement
Follow updates here:
14 Nov 2025, 09:48:59 AM IST

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Should you subscribe?

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: SBICAP Securities noted that the firm skillfully utilises the parent company’s 5,000 patents and 7,500 trademarks to create and develop products tailored for Indian OEMs and is poised to capitalise on the growing trend of premiumisation in the Indian automotive sector.

“At upper price band of 397, the issue is valued at FY25 P/E and EV/EBITDA multiple of 29.0x and 19.3x respectively. We recommend investors to SUBSCRIBE to the issue,” said the brokerage.

14 Nov 2025, 09:30:49 AM IST

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO review

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: As per ICICI Direct, supported by its robust leadership in clean-air and ride performance systems, along with enduring relationships with OEMs, Tenneco is well-equipped to take advantage of the current trends in India's automotive sector, with structural advantages promoting sustainable growth in the years ahead.

“We recommend Subscribe rating on Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, given its robust business fundamentals, healthy 30%+ return ratios profile and reasonable valuations i.e. ~29x PE & ~19x EV/EBITDA on FY25 basis,” said the brokerage.

Advertisement
14 Nov 2025, 09:29:48 AM IST

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO Subscription

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO subscription status was 2.93 times on day 2. The retail portion was subscribed 1.44 times, and NII portion has been booked 7.18 times, Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received 2.34 times bids.

14 Nov 2025, 09:27:58 AM IST

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: All you need to know about promoters

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: The promoters of Tenneco Clean Air include Tenneco Mauritius Holdings Ltd, Tenneco (Mauritius) Ltd, Federal-Mogul Investments BV, Federal-Mogul Pty LTD, and Tenneco LLC.

14 Nov 2025, 09:21:37 AM IST

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Anchor investor

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO raised 1,080 crore from anchor investors, just a day prior to the launch of its public offering. The anchor book attracted participation from 58 organizations, including SBI Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, SBI Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Nomura Funds Ireland, Fidelity, BlackRock, Norway's Government Pension Fund Global, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Goldman Sachs, as per a circular posted on the BSE's website.

Advertisement
14 Nov 2025, 09:20:25 AM IST

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: IPO reservation

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: The company has stated that 50% of the issue size is allocated for qualified institutional buyers, 35% for retail investors, and the remaining 15% for non-institutional investors.

14 Nov 2025, 09:15:05 AM IST

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Here's what GMP hints on the last bidding day

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today is 78. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tenneco Clean Air India share price was indicated at 475 apiece, which is 19.65% higher than the IPO price of 397.

Based on the activities in the grey market over the past 12 sessions, today's IPO Grey Market Premium (GMP) is showing an upward trend and is anticipated to have a robust listing. The minimum GMP recorded is 0.00, while the maximum GMP is 101, as per the experts.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Advertisement
IPOIPOsIPO SubscriptionIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsIPOTenneco Clean Air IPO Day 3 LIVE: Issue booked 2.93x so far. GMP hints 20% listing pop. Should you subscribe or not?
Read Next Story
Ask me about Stocks