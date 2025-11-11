Tenneco Clean Air IPO opens tomorrow: GMP, issue details, 10 key things to know

Tenneco Clean Air India IPO opens for subscription on tomorrow (Wednesday, November 12). Tenneco Clean Air India operates as a sector of the Tenneco Group, which is an automotive parts supplier headquartered in the United States. It manufactures and supplies vital, specialized, and technology-focused solutions for clean air, powertrains, and suspensions tailored for Indian original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as markets abroad.

With 12 manufacturing plants, Tenneco Clean Air offers clean air, powertrain, and suspension products for the automotive and industrial industries, and it promotes aftermarket items through its affiliate, Motocare India, asserting its position as the top supplier of clean air solutions for commercial truck OEMs and shock absorbers and struts for passenger vehicle OEMs in India.

Tenneco Clean Air reported a profit of ₹167.8 crore for the quarter ending in June 2025, marking a 12% increase from ₹150 crore during the same period in the previous fiscal year. During this timeframe, revenue grew by 1.2% to ₹1,285.6 crore, compared to ₹1,270.8 crore previously.

For the fiscal year 2025, profit rose by 32.5% to ₹552 crore, up from ₹416.7 crore in the prior year, even with a decline in revenue, supported by favourable operational metrics and a reduction in raw material costs and other expenses. Revenue for that year fell by 10.6% to ₹4,890.4 crore, down from ₹5,467.6 crore.

Here are the 10 key things to know about Tenneco Clean Air IPO Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today: Tenneco Clean Air India IPO GMP today is ₹50. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tenneco Clean Air India share price was indicated at ₹447 apiece, which is 12.59% higher than the IPO price of ₹397.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO date: Tenneco Clean Air India IPO opens for subscription on Wednesday, November 12, and closes on Friday, November 14.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO price band: Tenneco Clean Air India IPO price band has been fixed in the range of ₹378 to ₹397 per equity share of face value of ₹10.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO lot size: Tenneco Clean Air India IPO lot size is 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 equity shares thereafter.

Anchor investors: The allocation to anchor investors for Tenneco Clean Air IPO is scheduled to take place today (Tuesday, November 11).

Tenneco Clean Air IPO details: Tenneco Clean Air India IPO is solely composed of an offer-for-sale by the promoter, Tenneco Mauritius Holdings, featuring no part for new equity issuance, as indicated in the Red Herring Prospectus filed with the Registrar of Companies on November 5.

The company has increased its IPO size to ₹3,600 crore, up from the earlier proposed ₹3,000 crore mentioned in the DRHP submitted in June 2025.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO objectives: Tenneco Clean Air India will not benefit from any proceeds of the IPO, as all funds will be allocated to its promoter.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date and allotment details: Tentatively, Tenneco Clean Air India IPO basis of allotment of shares will be finalised on Monday, November 17 and the company will initiate refunds on Tuesday, November 18, while the shares will be credited to the demat account of allottees on the same day following refund. Tenneco Clean Air India share price is likely to be listed on BSE and NSE on Wednesday, November 19.

Lead Manager and Registrar of Tenneco Clean Air IPO: The merchant bankers managing the Tenneco Clean Air India IPO include JM Financial, Citigroup Global Markets India, Axis Capital, and HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India). MUFG Intime India Pvt Ltd serves as the registrar for the issue.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO reservation: Tenneco Clean Air India IPO has reserved not more than 50% of the shares in the public issue for qualified institutional buyers (QIB), not less than 15% for non-institutional Institutional Investors (NII), and not less than 35% of the offer is reserved for retail investors.