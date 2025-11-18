Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date on November 19. Here’s what GMP signals ahead of share debut

Tenneco Clean Air's IPO will debut on November 19, with shares listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO raised 3,600 crore, offering 9.07 crore shares at a price band of 378-397. The grey market premium is 115, suggesting a listing near 512.

Pranati Deva
Published18 Nov 2025, 12:07 PM IST
Tenneco Clean Air's IPO will debut on November 19, with shares listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,600 crore, offering 9.07 crore shares at a price band of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>378-397. The grey market premium is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>115, suggesting a listing near <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>512.
Tenneco Clean Air's IPO will debut on November 19, with shares listed on BSE and NSE. The IPO raised ₹3,600 crore, offering 9.07 crore shares at a price band of ₹378-397. The grey market premium is ₹115, suggesting a listing near ₹512.(An AI-generated image)

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP: Tenneco Clean Air’s IPO is set to debut on the exchanges tomorrow, Wednesday, November 19. As per information available on the BSE website, the shares of Tenneco Clean Air will be listed during a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE on Wednesday.

The stock will be open for trading from 10:00 IST.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO bidding started from November 12, 2025 and ended on November 14, 2025. The allotment for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO was finalised on Monday, November 17. Shares were credited to the demat accounts of successful investors on Tuesday, November 18, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment are also scheduled to be completed today.

Meanwhile, Emmvee Photovoltaic’s IPO saw strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors (NIIs), with an overall subscription of 61.79 times on the final day. Although the issue saw subdued participation on the opening day, interest picked up sharply on the second and third days, resulting in bids for 392 crore shares against the 6.34 crore shares available.

QIBs were the most aggressive participants, with their quota subscribed 174.78 times. Non-institutional buyers also showed solid interest, with their segment booked 42 times. Retail investors, however, displayed relatively subdued participation, with their portion subscribed 5.37 times, according to exchange data.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today

The grey market premium (GMP) for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO is currently at 115 per share, suggesting that the stock may list above its issue price.

Based on the GMP and the upper end of the price band at 397, the shares are projected to list near 512, implying a premium of 28.97 percent. The GMP represents the estimated gap between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market.

The term ‘grey market premium’ reflects the additional amount investors are willing to pay over the issue price.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Details

The 3,600 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale involving 9.07 crore shares. The price band for the issue was fixed between 378 and 397 per share. The lot size for retail investors was set at 37 shares per lot, requiring 14,689 as the minimum investment.

JM Financial Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.

All proceeds from the offer will be received by the selling shareholders.

The issue raised 1,080 crore from anchor investors ahead of opening on November 11.

About Tenneco Clean Air

The company operates under the Tenneco Group, a U.S.-based global Tier I automotive components supplier that produces and delivers critical, high-engineering, technology-driven clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions for Indian OEMs as well as international markets.

Its products are deployed across passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, including commercial trucks, off-highway machines, and various industrial applications. These applications extend to generator sets, small commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight below 3.5 tons, along with two-wheelers and three-wheelers.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Grey Market PremiumIPOIPOsIndian Stock MarketIPO Listing
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsIPOTenneco Clean Air IPO listing date on November 19. Here’s what GMP signals ahead of share debut
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.