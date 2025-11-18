Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date on November 19. Here’s what GMP signals ahead of share debut

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP: Tenneco Clean Air’s IPO is set to debut on the exchanges tomorrow, Wednesday, November 19. As per information available on the BSE website, the shares of Tenneco Clean Air will be listed during a special pre-open session on both the BSE and NSE on Wednesday.

The stock will be open for trading from 10:00 IST.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO bidding started from November 12, 2025 and ended on November 14, 2025. The allotment for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO was finalised on Monday, November 17. Shares were credited to the demat accounts of successful investors on Tuesday, November 18, while refunds for applicants who did not receive an allotment are also scheduled to be completed today.

Meanwhile, Emmvee Photovoltaic’s IPO saw strong demand from qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors (NIIs), with an overall subscription of 61.79 times on the final day. Although the issue saw subdued participation on the opening day, interest picked up sharply on the second and third days, resulting in bids for 392 crore shares against the 6.34 crore shares available.

QIBs were the most aggressive participants, with their quota subscribed 174.78 times. Non-institutional buyers also showed solid interest, with their segment booked 42 times. Retail investors, however, displayed relatively subdued participation, with their portion subscribed 5.37 times, according to exchange data.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today The grey market premium (GMP) for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO is currently at ₹115 per share, suggesting that the stock may list above its issue price.

Based on the GMP and the upper end of the price band at ₹397, the shares are projected to list near ₹512, implying a premium of 28.97 percent. The GMP represents the estimated gap between an IPO’s issue price and its expected listing price in the unofficial market.

The term ‘grey market premium’ reflects the additional amount investors are willing to pay over the issue price.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Details The ₹3,600 crore IPO is entirely an offer for sale involving 9.07 crore shares. The price band for the issue was fixed between ₹378 and ₹397 per share. The lot size for retail investors was set at 37 shares per lot, requiring ₹14,689 as the minimum investment.

JM Financial Ltd. acted as the book-running lead manager, while MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. served as the registrar for the issue.

All proceeds from the offer will be received by the selling shareholders.

The issue raised ₹1,080 crore from anchor investors ahead of opening on November 11.

About Tenneco Clean Air The company operates under the Tenneco Group, a U.S.-based global Tier I automotive components supplier that produces and delivers critical, high-engineering, technology-driven clean air, powertrain, and suspension solutions for Indian OEMs as well as international markets.

Its products are deployed across passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles, including commercial trucks, off-highway machines, and various industrial applications. These applications extend to generator sets, small commercial vehicles with a gross vehicle weight below 3.5 tons, along with two-wheelers and three-wheelers.