Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal strong debut of shares in stock market today

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing: Tenneco Clean Air India shares will be listed in the Indian stock market today after the conclusion of its initial public offering (IPO). Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date is today, 19 November 2025.

The public issue of the clean air and powertrain products manufacturer was open from November 12 to 14, and the IPO allotment date was November 17. Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date is November 19, and Tenneco Clean Air India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Wednesday, November 19, 2025, the equity shares of Tenneco Clean Air India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on the BSE.

Further the trading members may please note that the above mentioned scrip will be a part of Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, it added, and the stock will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Ahead of the Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing today, the trends in the grey market premium (GMP) indicate a stellar debut of shares. Here’s what Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today signals:

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP Today Tenneco Clean Air shares are commanding a strong GMP today. Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today is ₹103 per share. This indicates that in the grey market, Tenneco Clean Air shares are trading higher by ₹103 apiece than their issue price.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Listing Price Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today signals that the estimated listing price of the shares would be ₹500 apiece, which is at a premium of 26 % to the issue price of ₹397 per share.

Analysts also expect Tenneco Clean Air shares to list at a solid premium in the Indian stock market today.

Tenneco Clean Air India has displayed steady growth, with net profit rising from ₹381 crore in FY23 to ₹553 crore in FY25, and margins expanding from 7.9% to 11.3%. The first quarter of FY26 continued this momentum with robust profitability.

“However, with a P/E multiple of ~24x on annualized FY26 earnings, the issue is fairly valued and leaves limited listing gains on the table. Yet, its strong parentage, consistent dividend record, and high return ratios (RoCE above 50% in FY25) underscore sound fundamentals and disciplined capital allocation,” said Bhavik Joshi, Business Head, INVasset PMS.

Also Read | India’s IPO Market witnesses a structural shift towards domestic capital

Tenneco Clean Air IPO Subscription Status, Key Details The IPO of Tenneco Clean Air India Ltd, a subsidiary of Tenneco Inc., was open for public subscription from November 12 to November 14, and the IPO allotment date was November 17. Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date is today, November 19, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO price band was ₹378 to ₹397 per share. The company raised ₹3,600 crore from the book-building issue which was entirely an offer for sale (OFS) of 9.07 crore equity shares.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO was subscribed 48.73 times in total, NSE data showed. The public issue was subscribed 7.05 times in the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category, and 54.42 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) segment. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received a massive 117.63 times subscription.

JM Financial Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Tenneco Clean Air IPO registrar.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date is today, November 19, and the shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.