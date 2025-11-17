Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, 6 steps to check status

Advertisement

Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment date: The Tenneco Clean Air IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, November 17). The investors who applied for the issue can check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status today in Tenneco Clean Air IPO registrar portal, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd (Link Intime India Private Ltd). The Tenneco Clean Air IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, November 12 and closed on Friday, November 14.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO subscription status was 58.83 times on day 3. The issue received overall positive demand from the Street. Investors can review the basis of allotment to see if they have been assigned shares and the quantity received. The allocation of shares can also be checked through the IPO allotment status. For individuals who did not receive any shares, the company will initiate the refund procedure. Shares that are allocated will be deposited into the recipients' demat accounts.

The initiation of the refund process will start on Tuesday, November 18 for individuals not given shares. Those allotted will receive their shares in their demat accounts on Tuesday. Tenneco Clean Air IPO listing date is scheduled for Wednesday, November 19.

If you have applied for the Tenneco Clean Air IPO, you can do a Tenneco Clean Air IPO status check on the website of the IPO registrar, which is MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. You can check the Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status of your application below: Tenneco Clean Air IPO :

How to check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status on Registrar site? Step 1 Visit the website of the IPO registrar, Link Intime India Private Ltd, at this link: https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html

Step 2 From the dropdown menu, select the IPO, which will display the name only once the allocation has been confirmed.

Step 3 Choose one of the three available options to verify the status: Application No, Demat Account, or PAN.

Step 4 Determine whether your application is ASBA or non-ASBA.

Step 5 Complete the required information based on the option you selected in Step 3.

Step 6 After filling out the captcha, click on the submit button.

How to check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status on BSE? Step 1 Navigate to the allotment section on the official BSE website - Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status check online - https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Select 'Equity' under the 'Issue Type' category.

Step 3 From the drop-down list, pick the IPO you are interested in.

Step 4 Input your PAN or application number.

Step 5 Tick the 'I am not a Robot' box to verify your identity, then press the 'Submit' button.

How to check Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status on NSE? Step 1 Go to the official NSE website- Tenneco Clean Air IPO allotment status check online NSE- https://www1.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Step 2 On the NSE website, click on the 'Click here to sign up' link to register using your PAN.

Step 3 Input your username, password, and the captcha code.

Step 4 View the IPO allotment status on the newly opened page.

Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today Tenneco Clean Air IPO GMP today is ₹122. Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Tenneco Clean Air India share price was indicated at ₹519 apiece, which is 30.73% higher than the IPO price of ₹397.

From the analysis of the recent 15 sessions of grey market performance, the IPO GMP is currently on the rise and is anticipated to have a solid debut. Experts indicate that the minimum GMP stands at ₹0.00, while the maximum GMP reaches ₹123.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

