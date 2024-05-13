TGIF Agribusiness IPO allotment status: TGIF Agribusiness IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the TGIF Agribusiness IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. TGIF Agribusiness IPO subscription status on the final day of bidding was 37.13 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com

Investors can use the basis of allotment to determine whether or not they have been allotted any and how many shares. The number of shares granted will also be shown on the IPO allocation status. For individuals who applied but were not allocated shares, the reimbursement process will begin. The shares allocated to them will be credited to their demat accounts.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Tuesday, May 14. The refund procedure will begin on Tuesday, as soon as the allocation is finalised.

TGIF Agribusiness IPO listing date is fixed for Wednesday, May 15 on NSE SME.

If you have applied for the TGIF Agribusiness IPO, you can do a TGIF Agribusiness IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

Enter your login credentials directly, Bigshare link— https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html- TGIF Agribusiness IPO allotment link

Step 2

Choose "TGIF Agribusiness IPO" from the list of companies.

Step 3

Pick "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

Select "Search."

You may view your TGIF Agribusiness IPO on your phone's display or a computer monitor.

TGIF Agribusiness IPO details

TGIF Agribusiness IPO, worth ₹6.39 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 6,87,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The proceeds from the offer will be used for general business objectives, working capital requirements, and the purchase of irrigation systems and agricultural equipment.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the TGIF Agribusiness IPO, with Hem Securities Limited serving as the book running lead manager. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the TGIF Agribusiness IPO.

TGIF Agribusiness IPO GMP today

TGIF Agribusiness IPO GMP today is +34. This indicates TGIF Agribusiness share price were trading at a premium of ₹34 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

When the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the present premium on the grey market are taken into consideration, it is projected that TGIF Agribusiness shares will list at a price of ₹127 a share, which is 36.56% more than the IPO price of ₹93.

Based on the previous 12 sessions of grey market activity, today's IPO GMP trends higher, indicating a solid listing. The lowest GMP is ₹0, while the highest is ₹34, according to investorgain.com.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

