TGIF Agribusiness IPO allotment to be out today; latest GMP, steps to check status
TGIF Agribusiness IPO allotment status to be finalised today. Check allotment status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd portal. Shares credited to demat accounts. Listing on May 15 on NSE SME.
TGIF Agribusiness IPO allotment status: TGIF Agribusiness IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Monday, May 13). The investors who applied for the issue can check the TGIF Agribusiness IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. TGIF Agribusiness IPO subscription status on the final day of bidding was 37.13 times, as per data available on chittorgarh.com
