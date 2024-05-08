TGIF Agribusiness IPO: Check GMP, subscription status on day 1, issue size, key details to know
TGIF Agribusiness IPO worth ₹6.39 crore with no offer-for-sale. Proceeds to be used for corporate purposes, working capital, and agricultural equipment. GMP at ₹0 indicating no premium in the grey market.
TGIF Agribusiness IPO has opened for subscription today (Wednesday, May 8), and will close on Friday, May 10. The issue's price band has been fixed at ₹93 per share. The IPO lot size for TGIF Agribusiness is 1,200 shares.
