TGIF Agribusiness share price makes a bumper debut, stock opens with 61% premium at ₹150 on BSE SME
TGIF Agribusiness share price impressively debuted at ₹150 on BSE SME, reflecting a 61.29% increase from the issue price of ₹93.
TGIF Agribusiness share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME today. TGIF Agribusiness share price opened at ₹150, which is 61.29% higher than the issue price of ₹93. However, after a positive debut, the stock was locked in 5% lower circuit.
