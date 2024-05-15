TGIF Agribusiness share price made a bumper debut on BSE SME today. TGIF Agribusiness share price opened at ₹150, which is 61.29% higher than the issue price of ₹93. However, after a positive debut, the stock was locked in 5% lower circuit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TGIF Agribusiness IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, May 8, and closed on Friday, May 10. The issue's price band was fixed at ₹93 per share. The IPO lot size for TGIF Agribusiness was 1,200 shares.

The company is essentially a horticultural business that engages in open farming of specific fruits and vegetables, as stated in the prospectus. The farmland owned by the corporation spans more than 110 acres and is located close to three villages: Ajari, Kasindra, and Kojra. These villages are all part of the Pindwara tehsil in the district of Sirohi, Rajasthan.

As stated in the prospectus, the company's (P/E of 13.57) listed peers are Raghuvansh Agrofarms Ltd (with a P/E of 110.74), and Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd (with a P/E of 59.92).

Between March 31, 2022, and March 31, 2023, TGIF Agribusiness Limited's profit after tax (PAT) climbed by 12.63% and its revenue increased by 12.14%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TGIF Agribusiness IPO details TGIF Agribusiness IPO, worth ₹6.39 crore, consists of a fresh issue of 6,87,600 equity shares with a face value of ₹10. There is no offer-for-sale component.

The company intends to use the issue's proceeds for the following purposes: general corporate purposes, working capital requirements, and the purchase of irrigation systems and agricultural equipment.

The registrar for the TGIF Agribusiness IPO is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd, and the book running lead manager is Hem Securities Limited. Hem Finlease is the market maker for the TGIF Agribusiness IPO. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

TGIF Agribusiness IPO GMP today TGIF Agribusiness IPO GMP today is +70. This indicates TGIF Agribusiness share price were trading at a premium of ₹70 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

When the upper end of the IPO pricing range and the present premium on the grey market are taken into consideration, it is projected that TGIF Agribusiness shares will list at a price of ₹163 a share, which is 75.27% more than the IPO price of ₹93. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!