Thaai Casting IPO: Here's price band, date, GMP and other details
The SME IPO is a a book built issue of ₹47.20 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 61.3 lakh shares.
Automotive ancillary company Thaai Casting is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO will for subscription on February 15, 2024 and close on February 19, 2024.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started