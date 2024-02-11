Thaai Casting IPO: Here's price band, date, GMP and other details

Automotive ancillary company Thaai Casting is all set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) next week. The small and medium enterprise (SME) IPO will for subscription on February 15, 2024 and close on February 19, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The automotive ancillary company IPO has set the price band at ₹73 to ₹77 per share.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 1600 shares and in multiples thereof. The minimum amount of investment required by retail investors is ₹123,200. The minimum lot size investment for HNI is 2 lots (3,200 shares) amounting to ₹246,400.

The SME IPO is a a book built issue of ₹47.20 crores and is entirely a fresh issue of 61.3 lakh shares.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the Thaai Casting IPO, while Purva Sharegistry India Pvt Ltd is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Thaai Casting IPO is Giriraj Stock Broking. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Not more than 50 percent of the issue is reserved for QIB, not less than 35 percent of the issue is reserved for retail investors and not less than 15% of the net issue is reserved for NII investors.

The promoters of the company are Sriramulu Anandan, Anandan Shevaani and Chinraj Venkatesan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company saw its revenue increased by 27.84% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 336.49% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Thai Casting Limited is an automotive ancillary company specializing in High-Pressure Die Casting, as well as the precision Machining of both Ferrous and Non-Ferrous materials and Induction heating and quenching.

Thaai Casting IPO GMP today The shares of Thaai Casting IPO are currently unavailable in the grey market, which means that the Thaai Casting shares are trading at a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹0.

