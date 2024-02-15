Thaai Casting IPO: Issue fully subscribed on day 1 led by retail investors; check GMP, issue details, review, more
Thaai Casting IPO is open for subscription until February 20, with a price band of ₹73 to ₹77 per share and a lot size of 1,600 shares. Thaai Casting Ltd. specialises in precision machining and is seeking to raise ₹47.20 crore through its IPO.
Thaai Casting IPO has opened for subscription on Thursday, February 15, and will close on Tuesday, February 20. Thaai Casting IPO price band has been set in the range of ₹73 to ₹77 apiece. Thaai Casting IPO lot size consists of 1,600 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
