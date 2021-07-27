The key milestones in India’s IPO journey, in five charts

Zomato’s listing opens the doors for internet businesses, which are barely present on the stock market. Typically, these businesses tend to be capital-guzzling and loss-making. So far, this perennial need for capital has been met by venture capital funds. In May, Sebi increased the incentive for them to list on the innovators growth platform. The main change was the reduction of the period for which 25% of such a company’s pre-issue capital needed to be held by large investors, from two years to one. Zomato was the first off the blocks. The response to its issue suggests investors feel growth prospects of internet businesses outweighs their current loss-making status, a belief that will be tested in the market. Next up are Paytm and Mobikwik.