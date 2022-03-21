The regulatory vaccum in equity crowdfunding

“It is recommended that the Companies (Prospectus and Allotment of Securities) Rules, 2014, be amended to allow private placements offers to 1,000 investors or more for the purpose of crowdfunding. While such a large number of shareholders may increase the transaction costs and cause administrative difficulties for the promoters and the management, such issues can be dealt with by restricting the rights given to shareholders through issuance of shares with differential voting rights," the Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy stated in its responses to the Sebi consultation paper of 2014 mentioned earlier.