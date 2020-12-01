The queues are shorter at Burger King, but investors may line up for its IPO

Getting crowds back to dine-in at restaurants is a tall order, at least for now. But the Burger King India Ltd’s IPO could still manage to get more than enough investors and see its issue through.

The quick-service-restaurant chain (QSR) has, of course, been badly affected by the pandemic. Vaccination for a large number of Indians is still some time away, suggesting that a large number of families will likely stay shy of stepping out. For now, it’s the younger crowd that is seen dining at restaurants. As a result, same-store sales declined as much as 56% in the first half of the current fiscal. It also means that Burger King could continue to see losses at the net level for some time.

“Dine-in recovery will be seen in phases. A 50% recovery to pre-covid levels is another 4-6 months away, which is a guesstimate ballpark number. A full recovery could take a year," said Karan Taurani, analyst, Elara Securities India. “That will extend the break-even threshold for restaurants."

Even so, given the smaller store size compared to some peers, its costs for setting up a restaurant are lower. Further, it generates sales of about 1.8 times sales against store capex compared to 1.2 times that of Westlife Development, which runs the MacDonald QSR chain. point out analysts. Its higher sales per square feet of restaurant space would help drive faster profit growth. Analysts peg Burger King’s sales per square feet at ₹about ₹31,000, compared to ₹15700 for Westlife at about ₹13600 for Subway.

The pandemic is also not a deterrent to expanding its store footprint. Burger King plans to expand store count to about 700 stores by December 2026 from the current 268 stores. The management also said that it will not require funds for expansion either through equity or debt, which is another advantage.

Further, the pandemic has meant that some of the market share gains for organised players would increase in the coming months. Post the lockdown, some restaurants have downed shutters, which could benefit the likes of Burger King.

The offer is priced lower than peers such as Westlife Development Ltd. “Compared to other QSR chains, the Burger King IPO is at discount to its peers on EV/Ebitda levels, so there could be some gains seen in the coming months," says Taurani. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Besides, after the Gland Pharma IPO, which listed at a hefty premium to its offer price, investors may be worried about missing another potential IPO that could offer listing gains.

