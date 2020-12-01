The queues are shorter at Burger King, but investors may line up for its IPO

The quick-service-restaurant chain (QSR) has, of course, been badly affected by the pandemic. Vaccination for a large number of Indians is still some time away, suggesting that a large number of families will likely stay shy of stepping out. For now, it’s the younger crowd that is seen dining at restaurants. As a result, same-store sales declined as much as 56% in the first half of the current fiscal. It also means that Burger King could continue to see losses at the net level for some time.