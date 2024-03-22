The tea shops bubbling up Hong Kong’s anemic IPO market

At least four Chinese stores that sell bubble tea are preparing to go public in Hong Kong, where nine companies have listed shares so far this year. They include tea-and-ice cream chain Mixue Group, whose targeted $1 billion listing would lift current volumes in the market more than threefold. Guming and Chabaidao, its nearest rivals, want to raise as much as $300 million each, according to people familiar with the deals.

At least four Chinese stores that sell bubble tea are preparing to go public in Hong Kong, where nine companies have listed shares so far this year. They include tea-and-ice cream chain Mixue Group, whose targeted $1 billion listing would lift current volumes in the market more than threefold. Guming and Chabaidao, its nearest rivals, want to raise as much as $300 million each, according to people familiar with the deals.

These deals offer a striking example of how the slowdown in China’s economy has had a ripple effect on the big financial center at its border.

Hong Kong’s stock exchange once boasted more deals than anywhere else in the world, generating bumper fee revenues for Wall Street banks and attracting hordes of global investors. The $40 billion raised from new listings in 2019 was about five times the total in London and only second to the amount raised on U.S. stock exchanges, according to Dealogic.

During the boom years, the landmark listings in Hong Kong came from technology companies. They included internet giants Alibaba Group, JD.com and Meituan, which raised more than $20 billion among them. These companies offered investors the chance to bet on China’s bright future, which would be fueled by social-media and technology firms that could compete with the best the U.S. had to offer.

The bubble-tea companies present a different vision. China’s economy is slowing, consumer confidence has soured, and the country’s citizens are increasingly searching for bargains. Bubble-tea sellers offer drinks for $1 or so each, and compete hard for customers by offering promotions and discounts. They are well-suited to the current economic environment, analysts say.

“It’s a consumption trade-down trend," said Han Zhang, an analyst at Deutsche Bank.

But bubble-tea companies will need to convince cautious portfolio managers, who are almost as reluctant as Chinese consumers to put their money on the line. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index has lost more than 40% of its value in the last three years, and is now in its fifth consecutive year of declines, according to FactSet.

Hong Kong’s IPO market has tumbled to No. 9 in the world this year, based on a ranking of exchanges by the money raised in new listings. Just $471.8 million has been raised through listings in Hong Kong since the start of 2024, compared to $8.7 billion in the U.S. Exchanges in Mumbai, Frankfurt and Athens have all been busier.

Many foreign investors have cut their exposure to China, following a boom in stock prices in the U.S., Japan and elsewhere. Albert Kwok, a Boston-based emerging-markets portfolio manager at Jennison Associates, said he no longer even takes meetings with bankers pitching IPOs from Chinese companies.

“To me it’s just a waste of time," Kwok said. “I don’t want to mislead people."

Bankers will also need to overcome doubts from investors about how bubble-tea companies can fend off their rivals, a fear that is likely to be exacerbated by the fact that four of them plan to sell shares around the same time.

“There are tons of players in the market, but none of them can differentiate," said Barry Wang, co-portfolio manager at Oberweis Asset Management’s China Opportunities Fund. “No economic moat can be built in the sector in China now," he added.

Bubble tea is ubiquitous in China and many other countries in Asia, and consumers have limited brand loyalty, Deutsche Bank’s Zhang said.

With roots in Taiwan in the 1980s, bubble tea—or boba, as it is often called in North America—has become a staple, sugary refreshment among Asian communities worldwide. It began as a simple concoction of tea mixed with milk and topped with chewy tapioca pearls, but bubble-tea stores now sell that include cream-cheese toppings and popping bubbles.

Mixue, which operates more than 36,000 stores, sells bubble tea, ice cream and other sugary treats and has been expanding rapidly outside China in countries like South Korea and Indonesia. Guming, based in Zhejiang, and Chabaidao, based in Sichuan, both have fewer than 10,000 stores.

Auntea Jenny, a Shanghai-based bubble-tea seller, has also added its name to the list. The company filed listing paperwork in February and wants to raise more than $100 million, people familiar with the matter said.

There is one troubling omen for these IPO hopefuls: Nayuki, the only Chinese bubble-tea chain to have listed in Hong Kong so far. The company raised more than $650 million in June 2021. Its shares have fallen more than 80% since.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com