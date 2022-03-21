As Russia’s war in Ukraine heightens market volatility worldwide, the wait for the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corp. of India (LIC) is likely to get longer. Fears of more rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve after the one on Wednesday are also raising uncertainty about the domestic market outlook.

The timing of LIC’s IPO hinges on the sentiment and stability of the markets improving.

Perhaps, size and time do matter. Most of the 10 biggest IPOs in the past—with a combined mop-up of ₹1.1 trillion—were rather well-timed, showed a Mint analysis. Six of the 10 were launched when the benchmark indices rose more than 1% in the month before the IPO and four were subscribed more than three times.

Three—HDFC Standard Life Insurance, New India Assurance and SBI Life Insurance—were launched in the second half of 2017, after benchmark indices rose more than 3% in the month before the scheduled opening and remained stable a week before the launch. They were oversubscribed by 4.5 times, 1.1 times and 2.8 times, respectively. The year 2017-18 saw IPO mobilizations worth ₹81,553.3 crore, the second-highest so far.

Meanwhile, three other issues that were launched in a rising market (when indices rose 1-3% in the month prior to the launch) garnered an incredible response from investors: Reliance Power was oversubscribed nearly 70 times, Coal India 15.1 times and DLF 3.2 times. Interestingly, in each of these three cases, the bourses had slumped in the week before their launch.

SBI Cards and Payment Services, the fourth largest issue, received a mega response, getting subscribed 19.1 times despite turbulence in the markets in a week (the Sensex fell 5.5%) and a month ahead of its launch.

Adding to the list was Zomato, the first new-age internet startup that went public last year when the market sentiment was almost flat but caught investors’ fancy with an oversubscription of 22.6 times.

On the other hand, the country’s biggest IPO, the share sale of Paytm owner One97 Communications, which was launched in a stable market, turned out to be a damp squib with a subscription of just 1.5 times.

Paytm’s example shows that opportune time does not necessarily lead to success. “In the case of large IPOs, the timing of the market does help, as a large base requires investment from a large number of investors, which a bull market can attract," said Sneha Poddar, assistant vice-president-research, broking and distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

“But it does not guarantee success. The most important underlying factor that drives IPO success is its fundamentals, moats it offers, and valuation. However, during bull markets, fundamentals often take a back seat and herd mentality takes over."

On the listing front, half of the 10 public issues failed to sparkle on debut, showed data from primedatabase.com.

LIC’s stake sale would fetch the government around ₹65,000 crore and prop up its coffers, while its delay to the next fiscal year will put the disinvestment target for 2021-22 in limbo.

Yet, market observers saidthe delay is a step in the right direction as an unexpected market rout wiped out around ₹1.15 trillion of investors’ wealth from the stock market since LIC filed its draft share sale documents.

The fear index, India VIX, has risen nearly 12% in this period.

