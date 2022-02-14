There is positivity around LIC public offer: Nirmala Sitharaman

Speaking to reporters after the board meeting of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the capital, Sitharaman said, “There is a positive buzz in the air that the government has committed itself and is showing it and because of the way it is tailored, policy holders are going to get a share, retail investors are going to get a share, and this is the biggest IPO coming. So, there is an air of positivity which was so required when you are doing something with the stock market," Sitharaman said expressing optimism about the largest initial public offer in the country in spite of external factors such as high oil price and geopolitical tension that could spook investors.