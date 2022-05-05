Things to know about LIC’s initial public offering

While most people may be able to apply for the LIC IPO only under one of the categories, if you happen to be connected with LIC—as an employee or policyholder or both—you can be an applicant under three separate categories, if you want. That is, you can place a bid under the portions reserved for employees, policyholders and retail or non-institutional investors (one of the two). Note that, if you make an application both under the retail and non-institutional portion, they will be considered as multiple bids and both will get rejected.