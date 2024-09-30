Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO allotment date likely today. GMP, steps to check allotment status online

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Allotment: The initial public offering (IPO) Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd ended on Friday with a robust subscription. As the bidding period has ended, applicants now watch out for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO allotment, which is expected to be finalised today.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today, September 30. Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO was open from September 25 to September 27.

The company is expected to fix the basis of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO share allotment today. The equity shares will be credited into the demat accounts of the eligible allottees on October 1 and the refunds will be issued to unsuccessful bidders on the same day.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO is an SME IPO and the shares of the company will be listed on NSE SME on October 3.

Investors can check Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO allotment status online through the NSE website or the official portal of IPO registrar. Mas Services is the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO registrar.

Here are few simple steps by which Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO allotment status online check can be done:

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Allotment Status Step 1] Visit IPO registrar website on this link -https://www.masserv.com/ipoallotment.asp

Step 2] Click on Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Limited Allotment Status

Step 3] Select on among Search on DP ID or PAN

Step 4] Enter the details as per the option selected

Step 5] Click on Search

Your Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO GMP Today Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares are commanding a strong premium in the grey market. Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹30 per share, according to stock market observers. This indicates that in the grey market, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares are trading higher by ₹30 than their issue price.

Considering the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO GMP today and the issue price, the estimated Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO listing price is ₹74 apiece, a premium of 68.18% to the IPO price of ₹44 per share.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Details The bidding for Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO opened on Wednesday, September 25, and closed on Friday, September 27. Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO allotment date is likely today, September 30, and the IPO listing date is October 3. Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO price band was set at ₹42 to ₹44 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹15.09 crore from the SME IPO which was entirely a fresh issue of 34.29 lakh shares.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO was subscribed 322.19 times in total. The public issue received 347.64 times subscription in the retail category, 67.67 times in the Qualified Institutional Bidders (QIB), and 356.81 times subscription in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

The company proposes to utilize the net issue proceeds towards prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain loans, funding of working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.