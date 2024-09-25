Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Day 1: Latest GMP, subscription status, other key details of SME IPO

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO: The initial public offering (IPO) of Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions Ltd opened for subscription on Wednesday and has been receiving strong demand. Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO got heavily oversubscribed within hours of opening.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO is an SME IPO and will remain open till September 27. The equity shares of the company will list on NSE SME.

As the bidding period for the SME IPO has begun, let us take a look at Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO GMP, subscription status, and other key details.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Subscription Status Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO subscribed 8.55 times so far on Wednesday, the first day of the bidding process. The public issue received bids for 2.77 crore equity shares as against 32.49 lakh shares on the offer, according to the data available till 1:45 pm.

The IPO has been subscribed 10.81 times in the retail category, 10.03 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 2.70 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category so far.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO GMP Today Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares are commanding a strong premium in the unlisted market, the grey market premium trend shows. According to stock market experts, Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO GMP today is ₹30 per share.

This indicates that Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares are trading higher by ₹30 in the grey market as against its issue price of ₹44 per share.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO Details Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO opened for subscription on Wednesday, September 25, and will close on Friday, September 27. The IPO allotment is expected to be finalized on September 30 and the IPO listing date is likely October 3. Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions shares will be listed on NSE SME.

Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO price band is set at ₹42 to ₹44 per share. The IPO lot size is 3,000 shares and the minimum investment amount required by retail investors is ₹132,000.

The company plans to raise ₹15.09 crore from the book built issue which is entirely a fresh issue of 34.29 lakh shares.

It proposes to utilize the net issue proceeds towards prepayment or repayment of all or a portion of certain loans, funding of working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Horizon Financial Pvt Ltd is the book running lead manager of the Thinking Hats Entertainment Solutions IPO, while Mas Services is the IPO registrar.