This year’s hottest tech IPO may be a transportation firm
Alibaba’s Cainiao fits into a unique slot between tech and non-tech to warrant closer inspection by investors.
Share debuts among technology companies haven’t inspired confidence this year, with two of the largest offerings sliding below their listing prices within the first week. The next big deal may reignite interest in IPOs because of a unique set of traits.
