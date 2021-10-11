Three firms get Sebi nod to raise money via IPO

The offer for sale consists of sale of up to ₹9.98 crore by American Express Travel Related Services, ₹68.98 crore by Bajaj Finance, ₹20.88 crore by Sequoia Capital India Investment Holdings III, ₹74.11 crore by Sequoia Capital India Investments IV, ₹113.33 crore by Bipin Preet Singh, ₹11.48 crore by Cisco Systems, ₹24.41 crore by Tree Line Asia Master Fund Pte and ₹78.82 crore by Upasana Rupkrishan Taku.