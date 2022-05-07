Three IPOs worth 6,000 crore to open next week. Details here

Three IPOs worth ₹6,000 crore to open next week. Details here3 min read . 10:17 AM IST
- Upcoming IPOs: Prudent Corporate IPO will open on 10th May 2022 whereas public issues of Delhivery and Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO will open on 11th May 2022
Upcoming IPOs: Three Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) — Prudent Corporate Advisory Services, Delhivery and Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited are going to hit primary market next week. Public issue of Prudent Corporate Advisory Services will be the first IPO to open next week. Prudent Corporate IPO will open on 10th May 2022 whereas public offers by Delhivery and Venus Pipes & Tubes will open on 11th May 2022.
These three upcoming IPO aim to generate around ₹6,000 crore from their respective public offers as retail wealth management company Prudent Corporate IPO size is ₹538.61 crore, Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO size is ₹165.42 crore whereas Delhivery IPO would be aiming to garner ₹5,235 crore from is public issue.
Here we list out important details of three IPOs respectively:
Delhivery IPO details: The public issue worth ₹5,235 crore will open on 11th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022. The logistics services company has fixed price band of its public offer at ₹462 to ₹487 per equity share. A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 30 shares of the company. One bidder can bid for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots. The tentative date for announcement of share allocation is 19th May 2022 while its listing is proposed on both NSE and BSE. The likely date for share listing is 24th May 2022. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.
Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO details: The public offer worth ₹165.42 crore will open for subscription on 11th May 2022 and it will remain open for bidding till 13th May 2022. Venus Pipes & Tubes Limited has fixed price band of its public issue at ₹310 to ₹326 per equity share. A bidder will be able to apply for Venus Pipes & Tubes IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 46 Venus Pipes & Tubes shares. One bidder can bid for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots. The tentative date for announcement of share allocation is 19th May 2022 while its listing is proposed on both NSE and BSE. The likely date for share listing is 24th May 2022. KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed as official registrar of this public issue.
Prudent Corporate IPO details: The public issue worth ₹538.61 crore will hit primary markets on 10th May 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 12th May 2022. The price band of this public offer has been fixed at ₹595 to ₹630 per share. A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 23 shares of the company. One bidder can bid for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots. The tentative date for announcement of share allocation is 18th May 2022 while its listing is proposed on both NSE and BSE. The likely date for share listing is 23rd May 2022. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.