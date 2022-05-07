Three IPOs worth 6,000 crore to open next week. Details here

Prudent Corporate IPO details: The public issue worth ₹538.61 crore will hit primary markets on 10th May 2022 and it will remain open for subscription till 12th May 2022. The price band of this public offer has been fixed at ₹595 to ₹630 per share. A bidder will be able to apply for the IPO in lots and one lot will comprise 23 shares of the company. One bidder can bid for minimum one lot and maximum 13 lots. The tentative date for announcement of share allocation is 18th May 2022 while its listing is proposed on both NSE and BSE. The likely date for share listing is 23rd May 2022. Link Intime India Private Ltd has been appointed as official registrar of the public issue.

