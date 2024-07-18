Three M Paper IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

Three M Paper IPO allotment date today: Three M Paper Boards IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, July 18). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Three M Paper IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Three M Paper IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 171.33 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Three M Paper Boards Ltd, opened on Friday, July 12, and ended on Tuesday, July 16.

Investors can verify the basis of allotment to find out how many shares, if any, they have been awarded. The amount of shares that have been granted will also be included in the IPO allocation status. Those who applied but were not given shares will begin the return procedure. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allotted to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, July 19. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.

Three M Paper IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, July 22 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Three M Paper IPO, you can do a Three M Paper Boards IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1 To enter your login credentials directly, use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Link to the IPO allocation for Three M Paper Boards

Step 2 Select the company "Three M Paper Boards IPO" from the list.

Step 3 Select "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4 All you have to do is click "Search."

You may use a computer monitor or the display on your phone to watch your Three M Paper Boards IPO.

How to check Three M Paper IPO allotment status on BSE Step 1 Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2 Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3 Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4 Put in your application number or PAN.

Also Read | Three M Paper IPO booked 35x on the second bidding day led by retail investors

Three M Paper Boards IPO GMP today Three M Paper IPO GMP +40 . This indicates Three M Paper Boards share price were trading at a premium of ₹40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Three M Paper Boards share price was indicated at ₹109 apiece, which is 57.97% higher than the IPO price of ₹69.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.