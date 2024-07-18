Three M Paper IPO allotment in focus today; latest GMP, step-by-step guide to check status

  • Three M Paper IPO allotment to be finalised today. Check status on Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Subscription status was 171.33 times. Investors can verify allotment basis and shares granted. Listing on BSE SME on July 22.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published18 Jul 2024, 09:05 AM IST
Three M Paper IPO allotment date today: Three M Paper Boards IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, July 18).
Three M Paper IPO allotment date today: Three M Paper Boards IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, July 18).(https://www.threempaper.com/)

Three M Paper IPO allotment date today: Three M Paper Boards IPO share allotment will be finalised today (Thursday, July 18). The investors who applied for the issue can check the Three M Paper IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, which is Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd. Three M Paper IPO subscription status on the third day of bidding was 171.33 times, as per chittorgarh.com. The subscription period for the initial public offering, Three M Paper Boards Ltd, opened on Friday, July 12, and ended on Tuesday, July 16.

Investors can verify the basis of allotment to find out how many shares, if any, they have been awarded. The amount of shares that have been granted will also be included in the IPO allocation status. Those who applied but were not given shares will begin the return procedure. Their demat accounts will be credited with the shares that have been allotted to them.

Individuals who received shares will have their demat accounts credited on Friday, July 19. The refund procedure will also begin on Friday.

Three M Paper IPO listing date is fixed for Monday, July 22 on BSE SME.

If you have applied for the Three M Paper IPO, you can do a Three M Paper Boards IPO allotment status check immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd - https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

Step 1

To enter your login credentials directly, use the Bigshare URL, https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html

- Link to the IPO allocation for Three M Paper Boards

Step 2

Select the company "Three M Paper Boards IPO" from the list.

Step 3

Select "PAN Number, Beneficiary ID, or Application No./CAF No."

Step 4

All you have to do is click "Search."

You may use a computer monitor or the display on your phone to watch your Three M Paper Boards IPO.

How to check Three M Paper IPO allotment status on BSE

Step 1

Visit the BSE official website's allotment page- https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Step 2

Choose 'Equity' under 'Issue Type'.

Step 3

Select 'Issue Name' (the drop-down menu) and select the IPO.

Step 4

Put in your application number or PAN.

Three M Paper Boards IPO GMP today

Three M Paper IPO GMP +40 . This indicates Three M Paper Boards share price were trading at a premium of 40 in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Considering the upper end of the IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Three M Paper Boards share price was indicated at 109 apiece, which is 57.97% higher than the IPO price of 69.

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
