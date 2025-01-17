Markets
More tier-II companies are likely to drive India’s IPO boom in 2025
Summary
- The trend of more companies from smaller cities coming to stock markets is expected to continue in 2025 as well.
After a year of record fundraising through initial public offerings (IPO), merchant bankers are expecting domestic IPOs to gather more steam in 2025, with increasing funding demand from tier-II companies.
