More tier-II companies are likely to drive India’s IPO boom in 2025

According to Ramchandani, companies worth ₹1,000 crore and above are in the sweet spot for IPO fundraising. But going forward, he expects more players in the ₹500- ₹1,000 crore range to launch IPOs. While Ramchandani agreed that many of these small companies tapping the public market might not be fully ready, he pointed out that they are willing to adopt the processes of becoming ready with help from lawyers and other financial intermediaries.