Tiger Woods-backed SPAC files for IPO

The company, Mr. Woods’s foray into special-purpose acquisition companies, said it would focus on fan engagement, consumer-facing health and fitness technologies, and health and well-being, targeting companies with an approximate enterprise value of $600 million to $1 billion. The Covid-19 pandemic, it said, helped drive demand for sports and social content, accelerated interest in health and wellness and underscored the importance of technology in daily life.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}