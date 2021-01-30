Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Ipo >TikTok rival’s $5.4 billion IPO draws big investor following
The initial public offering is set to be the world’s largest in more than a year, and will value the company at nearly $61 billion. Kuaishou, which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., competes with ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company behind TikTok and its sister app Douyin.

TikTok rival’s $5.4 billion IPO draws big investor following

2 min read . 08:23 PM IST Joanne Chiu , Quentin Webb , The Wall Street Journal

  • Chinese video-app operator Kuaishou Technology targets the world’s largest float since late 2019

Chinese short-video app operator Kuaishou Technology will raise $5.4 billion from its Hong Kong listing, hitting its maximum fundraising target after meeting strong investor demand.

The initial public offering is set to be the world’s largest in more than a year, and will value the company at nearly $61 billion. Kuaishou, which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., competes with ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company behind TikTok and its sister app Douyin.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.