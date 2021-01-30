TikTok rival’s $5.4 billion IPO draws big investor following

TikTok rival’s $5.4 billion IPO draws big investor following2 min read . 08:23 PM IST
- Chinese video-app operator Kuaishou Technology targets the world’s largest float since late 2019
Chinese short-video app operator Kuaishou Technology will raise $5.4 billion from its Hong Kong listing, hitting its maximum fundraising target after meeting strong investor demand.
The initial public offering is set to be the world’s largest in more than a year, and will value the company at nearly $61 billion. Kuaishou, which is backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., competes with ByteDance Ltd., the Chinese company behind TikTok and its sister app Douyin.
