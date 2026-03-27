Tipco Engineering IPO allotment to be finalised today. Check steps to track status, GMP, and other details

Tipco Engineering IPO allotment: The allotment for Tipco Engineering's initial public offering (IPO) is all set to be finalised on Friday, March 27. The SME IPO was open for subscription from March 23 to March 25.
Investors who placed their bid can check their allotment status today. Meanwhile, the shares of Tipco Engineering will list on BSE SME on April 1.
Once the basis of share allotment is fixed, the company will then credit the equity shares into the demat accounts of eligible allotment holders and initiate refunds to unsuccessful bidders on March 30.
Tipco Engineering India IPO was subscribed 1.5 times overall. By the end of day 3, the issue saw 0.57 times subscription in the retail individual investors segment, 3.2 times in the QIB (excluding anchor investors) category, and 1.46 times in the NII segment.
Investors can check the IPO allotment status on the registrar Maashitla’s website or through the BSE website.
The shares of Tipco Engineering IPO were trading at a premium of ₹0 in the grey market. This means that the GMP of Tipco Engineering IPO is +0, according to Investorgain.
The estimated listing price of Tipco Engineering IPO is likely to be the same as the IPO price.
The ₹60.55-crore Tipco Engineering IPO was a book-built issue comprising a fresh issue of 0.54 crore shares worth ₹48.49 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 0.14 crore shares aggregating to ₹12.06 crore.
The price band for the IPO was fixed at ₹84 to ₹89 per share. Investors can bid in lots of 1,600 shares, with retail participants required to apply for a minimum of two lots, translating into a minimum investment of ₹2,84,800.
The company intends to utilise ₹30 crore from the fresh issue proceeds toward repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings, ₹7.66 crore for working capital requirements, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes.
Smart Horizon Capital Advisors is acting as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Maashitla Securities has been appointed as the registrar.
Tipco Engineering is engaged in the manufacturing and supply of a wide range of plants and machinery, with its offerings primarily spanning the Mill Series, Disperser Series, and Homogeniser Series.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.
Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.