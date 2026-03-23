Tipco Engineering IPO Day 1: Issue booked 1% so far. GMP trades flat. Check issue details, more

The Tipco Engineering IPO started on Monday, March 23 and is set to end on Wednesday, March 25. Tipco Engineering IPO price band has been established at ₹84 to ₹89 per equity share, each having a face value of ₹10. Investors are allowed to place bids for a minimum of 1,600 equity shares, with additional shares to be bid in multiples of 1,600.

, Tipco Engineering specializes in the production and distribution of industrial machinery that serves a wide array of industries, including paints and coatings, chemicals, printing and packaging, metals, construction, and infrastructure. The company has developed a diverse product portfolio tailored to address various processing and production needs across these fields.

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Its product offerings encompass a broad range of specialized machinery, including Bead Mills—offered in batch type, laboratory, horizontal, vertical, pin-type, disc type, and dyno mill configurations—along with Dispersers such as high-speed, twin-shaft, triple-shaft, vacuum, platform, and fixed types.

The company also produces Homogenizers, which include in-line, in-tank, and high-shear types, utilized for achieving consistent blending and reducing particle size. Moreover, it provides a range of other industrial equipment such as Attritor Mills, Basket Mills, Sigma Mixers, and Liquid Powder Mixing Machines.

Tipco Engineering divides its machinery into three main categories: the Mill Series, which is intended for grinding and milling processes; the Disperser Series, which is aimed at ensuring even mixing and dispersion of chemical ingredients; and the Homogenizer Series, which guarantees uniformity and consistent texture in processed materials.

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The company has two production facilities situated in the Rai Industrial Estate in Sonipat, Haryana, each covering roughly 1,012.50 square meters. These plants are outfitted with state-of-the-art infrastructure, such as CNC machines, laser cutting technologies, welding stations, polishing apparatus, and quality testing equipment, facilitating efficient and precise manufacturing.

In addition to manufacturing, Tipco Engineering engages in turnkey projects, providing complete solutions for establishing water-based and solvent-based ink production plants, construction chemical and adhesive manufacturing units, as well as agrochemical production facilities.

The company also offers various associated services, including construction, erection, dismantling, installation, and commissioning, thus ensuring thorough support for its clients throughout the project lifecycle.

Tipco Engineering IPO subscription status Tipco Engineering IPO subscription status is 1% on day 1 so far, as per chittorgarh.com. The retail portion was subscribed 1%, and NII portion is booked 1%. The QIB segment is yet to be booked.

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The company has received bids for 24,000 shares against 40,62,400 shares on offer on the first bidding day, at 13:49 IST, according to data on chittorgarh.com.

Tipco Engineering IPO details The offering consists of a combination of a fresh issue amounting to ₹48.49 crore and an offer for sale totaling ₹12.06 crore. The company has already secured approximately ₹15.31 crore from anchor investors prior to the opening of the issue.

The proceeds from the IPO will primarily be utilized for debt repayment, addressing working capital needs, and general corporate purposes. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the lead manager for the book, while Maashitla Securities Pvt. Ltd. acts as the registrar for the issue. Shreni Shares Ltd. is designated as the Market Maker for the company.

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Retail investors are able to place bids for at least 3,200 shares, which amounts to an investment of ₹2.84 lakh at the higher price limit. The allocation for the issue comprises 42.29% for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 12.84% for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and 29.87% for retail investors, along with a 15% portion designated for market makers.

Tipco Engineering IPO GMP today Tipco Engineering IPO GMP today was ₹0, which meant shares were trading at their issue price of ₹89 with no premium or discount in the grey market, according to investorgain.com.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

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