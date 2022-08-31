TMB hopes RBI will lift ban on new branches after IPO4 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 12:42 AM IST
- The bank will look at 100-150 new branches in 18-24 months once RBI gives its approval
MUMBAI : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) hopes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will lift its three-year ban on opening new branches once it completes its initial public offering, management officials said. The 100-year-old bank on Tuesday announced its ₹830 crore IPO, which will be open from 5 September to 7 September.