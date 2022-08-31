MUMBAI : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) hopes the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will lift its three-year ban on opening new branches once it completes its initial public offering, management officials said. The 100-year-old bank on Tuesday announced its ₹830 crore IPO, which will be open from 5 September to 7 September.

The management did not disclose any branch opening plan. However, a person aware of internal discussions said the Thoothukudi-based bank will look at 100-150 new branches in 18-24 months once RBI gives its approval.

At present, over 72% of the bank’s 509 branches are in Tamil Nadu, and in order to diversify its presence following the IPO, 75% of these new branches will be opened in other states, the person said on the condition of anonymity.

The roots of the curbs on TMB date back to January 2016, when its shareholders decided to raise its authorized share capital to ₹500 crore. The RBI noted in June 2019 that the bank did not raise its subscribed capital to at least half of the authorized capital as required, prompting it to impose restrictions, including on opening new branches. While some curbs were removed in March 2021, the one on branch expansion remains.

The person cited earlier said TMB is also interested in opening digital banking units (DBUs), and its branch opening strategy will take this into account. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced in her budget speech in February that to ensure the benefits of digital banking reach every nook and corner of the country, 75 DBUs will be set up in 75 districts.

A DBU is a specialized fixed-point business unit housing a certain minimum digital infrastructure to deliver digital banking products and services. These are intended to expand digital financial services and push financial inclusion, and can be opened in tier-1 to tier-6 centres without prior RBI permission.

“It is at the behest of RBI that we are coming up with the public issue," said K.V. Rama Moorthy, chief executive, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank. “We are having a strangulating effect by way of not (being allowed to open) branches. That is one thing which has prompted us to go for this exercise. If that strangulation was not there, it would help us to grow."

The bank, Moorthy said, has a fragmented shareholding, and none of the shareholders have more than 5% stake, including foreign investors. Though it started as a community bank and the larger chunk of the retail shareholding is within the community, its shareholders are spread across the length and breadth of the country.

“In the past, a couple of (takeover) attempts were made, but RBI had put its foot down and that is the reason the bank has no majority shareholder. The dilution of stake through IPO will lead to more stability at the bank, and the listing will help us broadbase the shareholding," he said.

According to the bank’s disclosures, 37.73% of its paid-up equity share capital or 53.59 million equity shares are subject to outstanding legal proceedings pending at various forums. In connection with these shares, regulatory authorities, including the RBI and the Directorate of Enforcement, have initiated proceedings against the bank.

Moorthy claimed although 37.73% of the shares are mentioned to be in dispute in the regulatory filings, actually about 20% of the shareholding is disputed and it is drawing the attention of law-enforcing authorities. The remaining are all individual shareholder disputes outstanding in different forums, he added.

TMB is well-capitalized with a tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of 20.44%. After the IPO, capital adequacy will increase to around 24%. The bank had reported a 36% jump in net profit to ₹821.91 crore at the end of March, compared to ₹603.3 crore a year-ago. The bank’s current and savings account ratio (CASA) of total deposits stood at 30.5% at the end of March.

The bank on Tuesday fixed the price band at ₹500-525 per share for the IPO. TMB, which assumed the present name in 1962, will be issuing 15.8 million new equity shares of ₹10 face value in the IPO, which constitute 10% of its equity shares.

TMB is one of India’s oldest private sector banks with a history of 101 years, having been established in 1921 as Nadar Bank. The bank offers a wide range of services primarily to micro, small and medium enterprises, besides agricultural and retail customers.

These three verticals forms over 80% of its business, and 99% of which is secured, its general manager, accounts, Surya Raja, said.

Axis Capital, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and SBI Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers for the public issue. The equity shares will be formally listed on the BSE on 15 September.

(With inputs from PTI)